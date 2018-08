Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - For Veterans, The Appeals Modernization Act, passed last year, kicked off a much-needed change to the veteran benefit appeals process. The VA is transforming the appeals process to make it quicker and more efficient to keep pace with the growing number of appeals. Dave McLenachen, Director of VA’s Appeals Management Office, joins us to explain.

More information about the VA appeals process can be found at benefits.va.gov/ or www.bva.va.gov.