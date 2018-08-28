RGIII’s comeback comes full-circle with preseason date vs. Redskins

BALTIMORE, Md. – As the team’s first round selection in the 2012 NFL Draft, Robert Griffin III spent four seasons with the Washington Redskins. During those years, RGIII never took a snap in Washington’s final preseason game – the last and least-consequential contest in a season of pointless pigskin.

However, Thursday, when RGIII and the Ravens host the Redskins in their 2018 preseason finale – not only will Griffin play, he’ll be playing for his job.

According to BaltimoreRavens.com, the Ravens have not kept three quarterbacks on their roster since 2009. However, that appears to be RGIII’s lone shot to stay in Baltimore.

“If I was to say I stay out of football all of last year, and was to come and have an opportunity to play for the Baltimore Ravens and have the preseason we’ve had so far, winning all our games and personally playing the way I’ve played, I’d say it was a successful camp,” Griffin told reporters Tuesday. “I’m just really excited and grateful for the opportunity from the Ravens.”

After being out of football last season, the Ravens signed the former Heisman Trophy winner in April. However, later that month – the team drafted Lamar Jackson in the first round to serve as the backup quarterback to veteran Joe Flacco.

“I’ve learned who I am and I understand the type of player I can be and the type of player I will be,” Griffin said. “Tom Brady is playing until he’s 41 [years old]. I’m 28. I have a lot of years left. Hopefully it’s here – because that’s where I want to be. And if not: whoever picks me up or whatever happens, I’ll give it my all.”

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden was asked if he believes Griffin, who started just seven games in two seasons under Gruden from 2014-15, can still be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

“Yeah, without a doubt, anybody that can run and throw, you have a spot,” Gruden said. “It’s very, very, important nowadays. Mobility, RPO’s, zone reads, and all that stuff, but it depends on the roster and who he’s competing with.”

The Ravens host the Redskins Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

In three games this preseason, Griffin has completed 27-of-41 passes for 243 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.