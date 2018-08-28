Over 25,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

Ground beef consumers need to check packaging because over 25,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled.

Cargill Meat Solutions, a Fort Morgan, Colorado establishment, recalled beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced August 23.

United States Department of Agriculture said the products were produced on August 16.

The recall is for 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 93/7 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with “Use/Frz. By Sep 05” on the chub label and a “PACK DATE 08/16/2018” on the box label.

The recalled items have establishment number “EST. 86R” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to warehouses in California and Colorado.

The USDA said the problem was discovered on August 22 when they reviewed their records and determined that the product may be associated with product that was presumptive positive for E. coli.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, the USDA said.

Anyone concerned about an illness should contact their doctor.

E. coli can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days after exposure the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS).

FSIS said some product may be frozen and in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.