Man charged with first degree murder after Portsmouth man shot to death

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives have made an arrest in the shooting death of 33-year-old Rodney Anderson.

The incident happened August 4 near a Planet Fitness parking lot.

Over the course of their investigation, detectives said they identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jermel Roscoe of Chesapeake.

Roscoe was charged with first degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Just after 11 p.m. Monday night detectives found Roscoe and took him into custody without incident.

Roscoe is currently in the custody of the Portsmouth City Jail, police said.