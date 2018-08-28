Labor Day trash pickup changes for cities in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — While you are celebrating the end of summer this weekend, remember that your trash pickup may change depending on the city you live in, when Labor Day comes on Monday, September 3.

Below are the changes for trash pickup for cities in Hampton Roads:

Chesapeake

Collection for the City of Chesapeake will remain the same.

Hampton

Trash scheduled to be picked up on Monday, September 3, will be picked up on Wednesday, September 5.

Norfolk

Collection for the City of Norfolk will remain the same.

Newport News

Trash to be collected on Monday, September 3, will be picked up on Tuesday, September 4.

Portsmouth

Trash scheduled to be picked up on Monday, September 3, will be picked up on Wednesday, September 5.

Suffolk

Collection for the City of Suffolk will remain the same.

Virginia Beach