Hot weather takes toll on some local businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The triple digit heat isn't just taking a toll on your body temperature; it's also taking a toll on some local businesses.

Business managers along Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach tell News 3 there was a big decrease in customers on Tuesday because of the heat.

At Old Time Photos, they normally have about 15 groups come through by 4 p.m., but on Tuesday they only had three.

Assistant Manager Charlott Reynolds said on extremely hot days, the majority of people are down by the water swimming rather than shopping.

Based on the time of year it is, some are surprised by the lack of customers.

"It usually is our busiest time of the year. It's actually usually one of our busiest weeks of the year. Today I'm just assuming because it's so hot and it's so close to Labor Day that people are just staying indoors," Reynolds said.

Reynolds said business always picks up at night, but for now, many people are "seas-ing" the day by spending it in the water.