× First Warning Forecast: Still Hot And Humid

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

If you can believe it we are even hotter and more humid this afternoon with almost everywhere in the 90s and heat index values as high as 106. We are tracking a 10% chance of a quick pop up shower but once again most of us will stay dry. A few extra clouds will build in this afternoon but clear out overnight.

We will continue with this summer-like pattern for most of the work week. High temperatures will return to the low 90s for Wednesday and Thursday with heat index values from 100 to 105. We will see mostly sunny skies with slim rain chances through midweek.

A cold front will move into the region late Thursday into Friday. Rain chances will go up Thursday evening and linger into Friday and the weekend as the front stalls out along the coast. The front will also bring in a slight cool down. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 80s as we head into the weekend. Saturday we are tracking the best chance for rain at a 50% chance and dropping to a 30% chance Sunday. Looking mostly dry so far with just a 20% chance of showers on Labor Day Monday.

Today: A Few Clouds, Hot and Humid. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Hot and Humid. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 28th

1992 F0 Tornado: Dorchester Co

Tropical Update

