JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters in James City County responded to a fire in the 300 block of East Landing.

According to officials, the fire happened around 3 a.m. at a house in a gated neighborhood. Firefighters that arrived on-scene could see heavy flames coming from the roof of the home.

Crews are still working the fire as of 5:50 a.m.

Officials did say no one was injured in the fire.