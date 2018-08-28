FBI: Suspects involved in 2016 murder, series of armed robberies in Richmond could be in Hampton Roads

RICHMOND – The FBI Richmond Division is seeking information that could lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for the 2016 murder of a Richmond man. The FBI office in Norfolk said the suspects could possibly be in the Hampton Roads area.

On March 6, 2016, Richmond Police responded to the 1400 block of Armfield Road in the Town and Country Townhomes and Apartments for a report of a shooting. Authorities learned that the victim, Clemente Jimenez-Lopez, and two other men had just arrived at the apartment complex when a light-colored four-door sedan stopped in the road and the people inside exited the vehicle, confronting the victims.

One of the suspects, in Spanish, demanded the victims hand over their belongings. Jimenez-Lopez and the two other victims each ran in different directions. The two other men with Jimenez-Lopez were chased down, assaulted and robbed. After the suspects left the scene, the two men found Jimenez-Lopez with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators believe the people responsible for the armed robberies of the two men and Jimenez-Lopez’s murder may also be responsible for additional armed robberies, which include an attempted robbery on March 6, 2016 and a robbery on March 5, 2016.

On March 6, 2016, authorities say two male suspects approached a male victim in the parking lot of El Aventurero in the 3100 block of Broad Rock Boulevard in Richmond. One of the suspects had a gun.

The victim resisted and was able to run away, and the suspects fled the scene in a light-colored four-door sedan with other people inside.

The first suspect is believed to be a Hispanic man in his mid-20s who is approximately 5’8″ to 5’10” tall, thin, of medium to dark complexion and has tattoos on the left side of his neck. At the time of the robbery, officials say he was wearing black pants and a black jacket with no hood.

The second suspect is also believed to be a Hispanic man who is in his early 20s, approximately 5’2″ to 5’5″ tall, “very skinny” and has curly hair. He was said to have had a gun at the time of the incident.

On March 5, 2016, authorities say a male victim was robbed by two unknown suspects in the parking lot of the Centro Cervecero El Deseo Restaurant Bar and Grill in the 1700 block of Broad Rock Boulevard in Richmond. The victim described being approached by two armed Hispanic males who demanded he put his hands up. The two suspects then robbed the victim and left the scene in a light-colored four-door sedan with other people inside.

The FBI Richmond Division is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information relevant to this case.

This case is being investigated by the FBI’s RAVE Task Force, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations Richmond office and the City of Richmond Police Department’s Major Crimes Division.

If you have any information that could help authorities identify the people responsible for these crimes, you are asked to contact the Richmond Division of the FBI via phone at (804) 261-1044 or online here.