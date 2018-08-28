Cast talks about the new “Bobby Brown Story” on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The Bobby Brown Story will pick up where the New Edition miniseries left off, spanning 30 years of his life  through his solo success, and tabloid-fodder marriage to pop icon Whitney Houston. We talk with the show's stars Woody McClain and Gabrielle Dennis. For more information visit  www.bet.com.