HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The Bobby Brown Story will pick up where the New Edition miniseries left off, spanning 30 years of his life through his solo success, and tabloid-fodder marriage to pop icon Whitney Houston. We talk with the show's stars Woody McClain and Gabrielle Dennis. For more information visit www.bet.com.
Cast talks about the new “Bobby Brown Story” on Coast Live
-
The “Seatbelt Psychic” talks about his new show and does a reading for Cheryl live on Coast Live
-
The Locker Room Show | July 27
-
Gene Gorman shares how he turned struggles into success on Coast Live
-
The final days of the suspect in a Houston doctor’s death
-
Former James Madison star Eugene Holloman finds a new purpose after one chapter closes
-
-
Summer movies and fall TV that people are talking about on Coast Live
-
The Locker Room Show | August 3
-
Legendary singer Aretha Franklin has died
-
Redskins Training Camp: Day 4
-
Relate to your relationship with CBS’s ‘Happy Together’ this fall
-
-
Redskins Training Camp: Day 8
-
Tides rally in eighth inning to knock off Knights 4-3
-
Oliver North to be NRA’s new president