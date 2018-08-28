Arrest made in James City County 7-Eleven shooting

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – James City County Police has made an arrest in a shooting that happened at a 7-Eleven on July 28.

Police arrested Hakeen Galberth, 34, and Antuan White, 26, in connection with the shooting.

According to police, White and Galberth were at the 7-Eleven when they got into an argument with each other. Police added that it eventually led to both firing guns at each other. They both were with multiple people at the time of the shooting.

Galberth was arrested on August 6 and charged with attempted malicious wounding, discharge a firearm in public, discharge a firearm from a vehicle and participation in criminal gang.

White was arrested on Aug. 23 and charged with attempted malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, concealed weapon by convicted felon, discharge a firearm in public, shoot at an occupied vehicle and participation in a criminal gang.

This is still an ongoing investigation, according to police.