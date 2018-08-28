AAA: Virginia Gas prices remain flat into Labor Day weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Gas prices won’t climbing much as Virginians head into Labor Day weekend.

Virginia’s gas prices have remained steady at $2.60, which is 45 cents more than last year. And Hampton Roads specifically is holding steady with the state average — a 49 cent difference from last year at this time, according to AAA.

While $2.60 might seem high to some people, AAA stated in its news release that the national average now is $2.84.

“With Labor Day approaching, Virginians could see a slight increase in gas prices, but any jump should not last past the holiday weekend,” said Georjeane Blumling, spokesperson for AAATidewater Virginia.

Gas prices may not rise much this coming weekend for Virginians and Americans traveling across the country for the end of the summer — but last weeks rise in price was because of a weak dollar. And, according to the EIA’s weekly report, total domestic crude inventories fell by 5.8 million bbl. during the previous week, and crude prices increased.

Baker Hughes, Inc. reported recently the U.S. lost nine oil rigs last week, bringing the total to 860. Currently, there are 101 more active rigs than last year at this time, the report added.