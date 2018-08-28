A return for Wright? Chesapeake’s David Wright joins Mets’ Triple-A club

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – With a little more than a month remaining in Major League Baseball’s 2018 regular season, could David Wright return to the big leagues for the first time in more than two years?

Tuesday, the Chesapeake native will hit cleanup for the Las Vegas 51s – the New York Mets’ Triple-A affiliate. The 35 year-old has been rehabbing with the Mets’ Class A club since August 12th.

The Mets third baseman has been limited to just 75 games the past three seasons due to neck, shoulder and back surgeries. Wright has not played in a Major League game since May 27, 2016.

Earlier this year, Wright admitted he’s on “an uphill climb” to return to the diamond.

In 13 seasons, Wright has 242 career home runs and 970 career runs batted in. Wright played in just 38 games in 2015 and only 37 in ’16. According to Spotrac, the Mets owe him $47 million from 2018 to 2020.

According to CBSSports.com: Wright’s rehab assignment officially expires Friday and rosters can expand on Sept. 1, which is Saturday. With his permission, the Mets could extend his rehab assignment, but the minor-league season is coming to an end after Sept. 3. Mets brass doesn’t seem ready to promote Wright at this point.

Ricco: Wright will play a couple games in Vegas, "and we'll see how that looks." "It's unrealistic to think he'd be activated any time soon based on what we've seen to this point." — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) August 28, 2018