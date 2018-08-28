74-year-old man dies at hospital after Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. – An elderly man died after a single-vehicle crash in the 800 block of West Riverview Drive Tuesday morning.

The call came in at 9:32 a.m.

Authorities say the man driving the vehicle possibly had a medical issue, causing him to hit a tree in a low-impact collision. He was ground transported to a local hospital with undetermined injuries after Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel gave him emergency medical assessment and treatment at the scene.

The victim, later identified as 74-year-old Wayland T. Pond III of Suffolk, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

