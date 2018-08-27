X Ambassadors, We The Kings to perform free concert on Fort Eustis on September 1

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Here’s one last chance to rock out before summer ends.

The Air Force Services Activity and 633rd Force Support Squadron will host a free end of summer music festival at Murphy Field on Fort Eustis on Saturday, September 1. Bands X Ambassadors and We The Kings are set to headline.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to win a guitar signed by the bands.

The concert is open to everyone who holds a valid Department of Defense identification card.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and the concert will start at 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Backpacks, coolers, outside food or beverages, alcoholic beverages and illegal drugs, weapons or animals are not permitted. Baby food, diaper bags and service dogs, however, will be allowed.

Everyone entering the concert area will be subject to a search.

For more information, contact the Fort Eustis Public Affairs office by phone at (757) 878-4920 or email.

Click here for contest rules.