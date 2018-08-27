Virginia Beach Animal Control investigating dog attack at Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Officers with Virginia Beach Animal Control are investigating an attack on a dog that happened at the Oceanfront on August 24.

Around 9:50 p.m. on the night of the incident, dispatchers received a call from someone advising that a woman was in distress about her dog being attacked by multiple dogs on the beach near 54th Street.

Animal Control Officers responded to the scene, searched the area and responded to the Veterinarian Emergency Clinic to speak with the owner of the dog that was attacked. The attacking dogs and their owner left the scene and were not found.

The owner of the attacking dogs is described as a tall white man in his mid-30s who has dark hair. The attacking dogs are said to be two pit bull-type canines who are brindle/brown in color.

The case is still under investigation with Animal Control Officer Travis Smith as the lead investigator.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted by texting “VBTIP” and the information to CRIMES (274637).

Download the News 3 app for updates.