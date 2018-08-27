The Wienermobile is coming to Hampton Roads!

NORFOLK, Va. — Get excited!
Oscar Mayer is bringing its iconic Wienermobile to Hampton Roads, along with other places in Coastal Virginia this week.
Oscar Mayer said in a news release that the Wienermobile will be at some pop-up events in the area that the company will be hosting. The events will include games, the handing out of coupons, samples of hot dogs and Wiener Whistles.
People will also get the chance to take pictures with the Wienermobile!
Event schedule for the Wienermobile:
- 8/30 Food Lion — 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — 5601 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth VA
- 8/30 Food Lion — 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. — 2409 Taylor Rd, Chesapeake VA
- 8/31 Food Lion — 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — 5251 John Tyler Highway, Williamsburg VA
- 8/31 Food Lion — 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.— 701 Merrimac Trail, Williamsburg VA
- 9/1 Food Lion — 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — 2815 Godwin Blvd, Suffolk VA
- 9/1 Food Lion — 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. — 1524 Holland Rd, Suffolk VA
- 9/2 Food Lion– 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — 1941 South Church St., Smithfield VA
- 9/2 Food Lion — 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. — 13478 Carrollton Rd., Carrollton VA