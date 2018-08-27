The Wienermobile is coming to Hampton Roads!

NORFOLK, Va. — Get excited!

Oscar Mayer is bringing its iconic Wienermobile to Hampton Roads, along with other places in Coastal Virginia this week.

Oscar Mayer said in a news release that the Wienermobile will be at some pop-up events in the area that the company will be hosting. The events will include games, the handing out of coupons, samples of hot dogs and Wiener Whistles.

People will also get the chance to take pictures with the Wienermobile!

Event schedule for the Wienermobile: