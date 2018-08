SUFFOLK, Va. – Police in Suffolk are investigating the death of a woman in the city.

According to officials, police responded to the 2400 block of Holland Road around 6 a.m. Monday. This is when officers found the woman deceased inside a transport bus.

Officials have not released any further information at this time and did not give specifics into the type of transport bus the woman was found in. Officials di say that it is not a Suffolk Public School or Transit bus.

