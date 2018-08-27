Respecta-Bill gesture: Bengals QB Dalton gives back to Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY – Andy Dalton has never played for Buffalo. He’s never lived in Buffalo. Yet, he’s beloved in Buffalo.

Sunday, prior to a preseason game at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York, Dalton – the quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals, received a standing ovation from Buffalo Bills fans. The reason for the cheers? Could be a number of things – each respectable.

Last season, Dalton’s 47-yard, game-winning touchdown pass with 44 seconds to play in Cincinnati’s final game of the season eliminated the Baltimore Ravens from playoff contention. In the process, it gave the Buffalo Bills their first postseason berth in 17 years.

As a ‘thank you’, through online donations, Bills fans donated more than $415,000 to the Andy and JJ Dalton Foundation in the days following Dalton’s game-winning TD.