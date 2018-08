VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A rabid raccoon was found in the 1900 block of Lynn Cove Lane in the Lynn Cove subdivision of Virginia Beach, the city said Monday.

The raccoon is dead and tested positive for rabies.

You are asked to contact your physician or the health department at (757) 518-2700 if you came into contact with the raccoon. Do not call 911 unless you have an emergency.

