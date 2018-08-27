Suffolk Police: Man arrested following attempted kidnapping

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police in Suffolk arrested Jacob Michael Freiburger, 42, in connection with an attempted kidnapping in the city that happened Sunday.

According to officials, dispatch received a call around 10 p.m. saying two men tried to kidnap a woman in the 1800 block of Lakeside Drive.

When officers responded, the woman told police that Freiburger drove up to her while she was walking in the area and tried to pull her into a vehicle. This is when the woman broke free and ran to her home, according to police.

Freiburger has been charged with abduction and kidnapping.