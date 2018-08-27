‘Please adjust your prayers’ Local priest uses church bulletin to ask for support for his favorite football teams

NORFOLK, Va. – Do you ever pray for your favorite sports team? If so don’t feel bad, so does one local Catholic priest. He’s even called on his congregation for help.

The University of Notre Dame, the University of Oklahoma and the United States Naval Academy are all college football programs that Father Dan asked his congregation to help him pray for this upcoming season.

The Holy Trinity Catholic Church priest added a little something extra to the church bulletin last Sunday in hopes that it will bring him a helping hand from the man upstairs.

“In some very important parish business, please note that College Football begins this weekend. As the pastor of the parish, I proclaim the following: The University of Notre Dame Irish, the University of Oklahoma Sooners, The United States Naval Academy. Please adjust your prayers and support accordingly,” said Father Dan in the bulletin.

Located in Norfolk, Holy Trinity Catholic Church does not display banners for the Sooner, Midshipmen or Irish. But who can blame Father Dan for asking for a little help?

Father Dan will have a dilemma though later this season on who to pray for more when the Midshipman and Irish play in San Diego on October 27.

To start the season Navy plays against Hawaii, 12th ranked Notre Dame faces off against number 14 Michigan in a rivalry game and the Sooners host Florida Atlantic. All play their first season openers this coming Saturday, along with most college football programs across the country.

So if you have a little room in your prayer schedule, send a few well wishes to the heavens for Father Dan.

Side note: Holy Trinity Catholic Church is where our News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler attends church. We have not been able to confirm how much he will be helping Father Dan with his prayer request this season.