Norfolk Main Post Office temporarily closed following mercury spill

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Postal Distribution Center is currently investigating a hazmat situation.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue confirmed that mercury spilled on Saturday just after 9:30 a.m. at the Norfolk Main Post Office on Church Street.

Fire officials tell News 3 that the spill was contained and hazmat crews arrived soon after to finish cleaning the scene.

All people inside were evacuation.

Due to the hazardous materials incident, retail operations are currently closed until further notice.

No entry into the retail unit will be allowed.