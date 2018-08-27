Norfolk Department of Public Health offers back-to-school immunizations

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Department of Public Health is offering back-to-school immunizations for kindergartners and rising sixth graders in advance of the school year.

Last year, hundreds of public school students in Norfolk were unable to start school on time due to not having up-to-date immunizations. Many of these students were rising sixth graders needing TDAP (tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis) boosters.

The Norfolk Department of Public Health is encouraging parents to avoid the last-minute rush to get their child vaccinated. Back-to-school immunization clinics are offered at two locations on days and times below:

Norfolk Public Health Clinic at Southampton

830 Southampton Ave., Norfolk, VA 23510

Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Norfolk Department of Public Health Multi-Service Clinic at Little Creek

207 East Little Creek Road, Norfolk VA 23505

Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Please bring a valid photo ID, your child’s immunization record and insurance card. The vaccines are free, but if you have insurance, your provider will be billed for the administrative fee.

For more information on back-to-school immunizations, call the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2889.