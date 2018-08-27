Newport News Police investigate robbery at local business

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are searching for a suspect after a local business was robbed Sunday night.

Officers responded to SoftTime, a business located at 15392 Warwick Boulevard, in response to a robbery. They met with two male employees who stated that as they were leaving the business, two suspects got out of a light blue 80s model Toyota with a missing driver’s hubcap, held them at gunpoint and demanded they return to the business and retrieve money.

After taking money, the suspects left heading northbound on Warwick Boulevard. One suspect was described as a black male wearing a black mask and a black jumpsuit. The other suspect is described as a black male wearing a burgundy hoodie, black pants and black Adidas shoes.

If you or someone you know has information about this crime, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.