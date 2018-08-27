× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Heat and humidity are back this week

A return to summer heat and humidity… Highs will warm into the low 90s this afternoon. With the humidity, afternoon heat index values will climb to near 100. We will see mostly sunny skies today with extra clouds building this afternoon. With the heat and humidity, an afternoon “pop up” shower or storm is possible but most areas will stay dry.

We will continue with this summer-like pattern for the for half of the week. Expect highs in the low 90s with heat index values from 100 to 105. We will see mostly sunny skies with slim rain chances through midweek.

A cold front will move into the region Thursday into Friday. Rain chances will go up Thursday evening and linger into Friday. The front will also bring in a slight cool down. Highs will drop into the mid 80s as we head into the weekend.

Today: A Few Clouds, Hot and Humid. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Hot and Humid. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

August 27th

1998 Hurricane Bonnie: Strong Winds – Southeast Virginia, Eastern Shore

2011 Hurricane Irene: Strikes Northern Outer Banks & Eastern VA.

No new tropical systems at this time.

