Man arrested after allegedly assaulting Williamsburg Police officer

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A 20-year-old Texas man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a Williamsburg Police officer Saturday following a fight with several men.

According to police, the officer noticed the men fighting around midnight — and when the officer approached the situation — he noticed one of the men, Michael Eugene Goldak, seemed to be intoxicated.

Goldak allegedly pushed the officer and fled on foot from the area as the officer was speaking to him.

The officer was not hurt during the incident.

Goldak has been charged with Assault and Battery on Law Enforcement Officer, Disorderly Conduct, Obstruction of Justice, Drunk in Public and Underage Possession of Alcohol.