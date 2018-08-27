Local animal shelter shares story of cat rescued from apartment wall

NORFOLK, Va. – Curiosity was kind to one local cat.

On Monday, the Norfolk Animal Care Center shared the story of a cat that was recently rescued from the walls of an apartment complex.

The center said the residents of the apartment could hear the kitten meowing for about five days but couldn’t locate exactly where the cat was. After the sound remained fixed to one particular area, the residents began to saw through the walls to rescue the kitty.

No one knows how she got there or if she belongs to someone, but she’s currently safe in the care of NACC staff.

In addition to finding a forever home for the cat, the center is also asking the public to help name her. One popular name? Wall-E, inspired by the hit Pixar movie and for the fact that she was found inside the wall!

The cat will be available for adoption on August 30.