Hampton Police searching for suspect in connection with shooting of 34-year-old man

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in connection with a shooting that happened in the 600 block of Michigan Drive on August 24.

Dispatchers received the call shortly before 10 p.m. on the night of the incident. Officers arrived at the scene to find a 34-year-old Hampton man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was standing in the area when he was approached by the suspect, who pulled out a gun and fired shots toward the victim.

The suspect is described as a black man who is approximately 6′ tall with a stocky build and no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a red hat with a black brim and a white shirt.

Anyone who has information that will assist police is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted here and here.

