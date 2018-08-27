Hampton Police mourn passing of former chief of police

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is mourning the passing of its former chief of police.

In a statement Monday, the department announced Retired Chief Pat G. Minetti has died. Out of the more than 45 years he has served the Hampton community, 29 were spent as police chief.

Minetti joined the Hampton Police Division in 1955 and retired as the chief in 2000.

The city’s Public Safety building was named after Minetti in 2013.

“There are no words that can truly express the positive impact that Chief Minetti had on this community and this agency,” the department wrote, “so for now, we’ll just say thank you.”

Download the News 3 app for updates.