Hampton Fire, hazmat team respond to boat fire

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to a boat fire at the Bluewater Yacht Yards in Hampton Monday morning.
Dispatchers received a call for a boat fire at 3:38 a.m. and were able to knock the fire down at 4:12 a.m. According to a tweet by the Hampton Fire Department, hazmat was called to the scene due to approximately 300 gallons of fuel leaking into the water.
The boat is reported to be a total loss.
No other boats were involved, and no injuries were reported. The pier suffered only minor damage.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.