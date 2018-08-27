Hampton Fire, hazmat team respond to boat fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to a boat fire at the Bluewater Yacht Yards in Hampton Monday morning.

Dispatchers received a call for a boat fire at 3:38 a.m. and were able to knock the fire down at 4:12 a.m. According to a tweet by the Hampton Fire Department, hazmat was called to the scene due to approximately 300 gallons of fuel leaking into the water.

The boat is reported to be a total loss.

No other boats were involved, and no injuries were reported. The pier suffered only minor damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.