Give me Liberty or give me depth (chart): ODU releases depth chart for Liberty game

NORFOLK, Va. – Give me liberty, or give me…depth! No, Patrick Henry is not listed on Old Dominion’s first depth chart of the season for its opener at Liberty – but several familiar names are.

Steven Williams, Jr., the youngest player in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) last season, returns as the Monarchs’ starting quarterback. He’s just 18 years old. Williams is one of nine returning starters on office for ODU.

On the defensive side of the ball, seven starters return for 2018 – including All-Conference USA performer Oshane Ximines.

ODU, coming off a 5-and-7 season in 2017, opens its season Saturday at Liberty for a 6:00 p.m. kickoff. It’s the third all-time meeting between the two in-state schools.