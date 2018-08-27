Giants pay OBJ: New York star becomes highest-paid receiver in the NFL

NEW YORK – It’s a huge payday for OBJ.

Monday, the New York Giants reportedly reward receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. with the richest contract of any receiver in NFL history. According to the NFL Network, it’s a five-year contract extension. Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports reports the $90 million deal will average $18 million/year with another $5 million in escalators, with the full guaranteed money totaling $41 million.

Since the Giants selected Beckham in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Beckham, Jr. has finished the season in the top 10 in catches three times (2014, 2015, 2016) and has been selected to three Pro Bowls.

After catching 35 touchdowns his first three seasons, OBJ was limited to just three TDs last season after suffering a season-ending leg injury in October.

The Giants and Odell Beckham will announce a 5 year contact extension as soon as this afternoon. Deal will average $18M/year ($90M) with another $5M in escalators. Full guarantee is $41M. Injury guarantee is $65M. Largest contract ever for a WR — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) August 27, 2018