First Warning Traffic – Road work and delays for Monday, holiday travel alerts

**VDOT
will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for Labor Day travel from noon, Friday, August 31 until noon, Tuesday, September 4. Read the VDOT
statewide Labor Day travel release here
.**
- I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV diamond lanes: HOV Restrictions and 64 Express Lanes tolling will be lifted on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018.
- I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) – Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. If traveling to Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.
- Travel to Outer Banks – Local traffic to the North Carolina Outer Banks should use I-664 and the MMMBT to save time. From I-664 south, take I-64 west to exit 292, Chesapeake Expressway/I-464/Route 17. Keep left to continue to the Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168), and take Nags Head/Great Bridge (exit 291B) to the Outer Banks.
Bridges
Berkley Bridge, I-264
- Single-lane closures August 28, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
High Rise Bridge, I-64
- Single-lane closures August 27, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
James River Bridge, Route 17
- Single-lane closure August 29-30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and
- August 27-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
George P. Coleman Bridge, Route 17
- Single-lane closure August 30-31, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.