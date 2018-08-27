First Warning Traffic – Road work and delays for Monday, holiday travel alerts

ERC TUNNEL LANE CLOSURES

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Right lane closure in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Tuesday, August 28 and Wednesday, August 29 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.



US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, August 27 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Right lane closure in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Tuesday, August 28 and Wednesday, August 29 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, August 27 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

–

HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES, HOLIDAY TRAVEL ALERTS AND DETOURS VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for Labor Day travel from noon, Friday, August 31 until noon, Tuesday, September 4. Read the VDOT statewide **will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for Labor Day travel from noon, Friday, August 31 until noon, Tuesday, September 4. Read thestatewide Labor Day travel release here .** I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV diamond lanes: HOV Restrictions and 64 Express Lanes tolling will be lifted on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018.

I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) – Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. If traveling to Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.

Travel to Outer Banks – Local traffic to the North Carolina Outer Banks should use I-664 and the MMMBT to save time. From I-664 south, take I-64 west to exit 292, Chesapeake Expressway/I-464/Route 17. Keep left to continue to the Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168), and take Nags Head/Great Bridge (exit 291B) to the Outer Banks. Bridges Berkley Bridge, I-264 Single-lane closures August 28, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. High Rise Bridge, I-64 Single-lane closures August 27, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. James River Bridge, Route 17 Single-lane closure August 29-30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and

August 27-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. George P. Coleman Bridge, Route 17 Single-lane closure August 30-31, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. I-264: Full ramp closures. Signed detours will be in place. I-264 east off-ramp to Ballentine Blvd. August 26-30, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-264 west on- and off-ramp to Ballentine Blvd. August 26-30, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-264 west off-ramp to Military Highway north August 26-29, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-264 west on-ramp from Military Highway south August 26-30, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-264 east on-ramp from Military Highway north August 26-30, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closure south August 27 and 30, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. with intermittent stoppages no longer than 20 minutes.

Single-lane closure north August 28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. with intermittent stoppages no longer than 20 minutes. Other Roads: I-95, Greensville County: Full ramp closure. Signed detours will be in place. Full consecutive closure on US-301 on-ramp to I-95 south, August 24-30, from 7 a.m. on August 24, until noon on August 31. VA-164: Full ramp closures. Signed detours will be in place. VA-164 east on-ramp from Cedar Ln. August 26-29, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

VA-164 east on-ramp from Towne Point Rd. August 26-29, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-564, Norfolk: Dual-lane closures I-564 west at runway tunnel August 27-30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Single-lane closures I-564 east from runway tunnel to Terminal Boulevard, August 27-31, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown tunnels): Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58).

–

VIRGINIA BEACH:

Virginia Beach Road improvement repairs and maintenance for London Bridge Road beginning Sunday, August 19, 2018.

The work will be on London Bridge Road from the intersection of Drakesmile Road and Dam Neck Road to International Parkway.

The project will include milling, paving and pavement marking work and will be evening work from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. on weeknights. If any weekend work is required, the work hours will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The work is expected to be completed by September 16, 2018.

–