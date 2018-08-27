× First Warning Forecast: Hot And Humid

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Heat and humidity are back with full force for the first part of the work week. We will reach the lower 90s today with the heat index value just breaking into the triple digits. Expect lots of sunshine with some cloud cover moving in by the late afternoon. There is a very slight 10% chance of a pop up shower but most of us will stay dry for the day.

Tomorrow will be very similar but with even more humidity. Expect highs in the low 90s with heat index values from 100 to 105. We will see mostly sunny skies with slim rain chances through midweek.

A cold front will move into the region Thursday into Friday. Rain chances will go up Thursday evening and linger into Friday. We will make it through most of the day Thursday with sunshine then by the evening we are tracking a 40% chance of rain as the cold front starts to approach. Highs Thursday will still make it into the lower 90s. Friday temperatures drop a bit but rain chances go up. There is a 50% chance of rain both Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances are a little lower for Sunday at a 30% chance.

Today: A Few Clouds, Hot and Humid. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Hot and Humid. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 27th

1998 Hurricane Bonnie: Strong Winds – Southeast Virginia, Eastern Shore

2011 Hurricane Irene: Strikes Northern Outer Banks & Eastern VA.

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems at this time.

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.