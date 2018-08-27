‘Fall’ in love with Dunkin’ Donuts’ fall menu, featuring pumpkin-flavored coffee and more new items

Pumpkin and maple and apple, oh my!

Dunkin’ Donuts’ favorite fall flavors returned to participating stores Monday. Fan-favorite flavors such as pumpkin- and maple pecan-flavored coffee are back, along with a handful of new goodies.

This year’s menu includes the following delicious items:

Pumpkin-flavored and Maple Pecan-flavored coffees : Available as hot or iced coffee, espresso beverages, Frozen Coffee and Cold Brew coffee

NEW Apple Crisp Donut : Features apple filling, frosted with caramel icing and topped with crispy sweet oat topping

: Perfect for fall brew-at-home options, available at participating restaurants and in grocery stores and other retailers nationwide as well as online Festive Fall Donut: Features red icing and chocolate and orange sprinkles to celebrate the colors of the season in a sweet way

Happy eating!

Click here for more information.