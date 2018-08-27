‘Fall’ in love with Dunkin’ Donuts’ fall menu, featuring pumpkin-flavored coffee and more new items

Pumpkin and maple and apple, oh my!
Dunkin’ Donuts’ favorite fall flavors returned to participating stores Monday. Fan-favorite flavors such as pumpkin- and maple pecan-flavored coffee are back, along with a handful of new goodies.
This year’s menu includes the following delicious items:
- Pumpkin-flavored and Maple Pecan-flavored coffees: Available as hot or iced coffee, espresso beverages, Frozen Coffee and Cold Brew coffee
- NEW Maple Cream Cheese Spread
- NEW Apple Crisp Donut: Features apple filling, frosted with caramel icing and topped with crispy sweet oat topping
- Belgian Waffle Breakfast Sandwich: A double portion of sweet, caramelized Maple Sugar Bacon; egg and American Cheese, served between classic golden Belgian waffles with deep ridges
- Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich: Eggs, American cheese and a double serving of Maple Sugar Bacon served on a warm, flaky croissant
- Pumpkin Donut and Muffin: A glazed pumpkin cake donut that can also be enjoyed as bite-sized MUNCHKINS donut hole treats, as well as Dunkin’ Donuts’ Pumpkin Muffin, a pumpkin-spiced autumn delight topped with white icing and sweet streusel crumbs
- Pumpkin-flavored K-Cup pods and packaged coffee: Perfect for fall brew-at-home options, available at participating restaurants and in grocery stores and other retailers nationwide as well as online
- Festive Fall Donut: Features red icing and chocolate and orange sprinkles to celebrate the colors of the season in a sweet way
Happy eating!