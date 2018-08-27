Downtown Norfolk USPS closed after mercury spill

NORFOLK, Va. – The United States Postal Service has closed down its Norfolk location on 600 Church Street because of a mercury spill.

Officials told News 3 the spill happened over the weekend. They added that crews are still on scene investigating the situation and are hoping the location will open back up Tuesday.

People can mail items that are already stamped and ready to go, according to officials at the USPS location on Church Street.

Limited retail services will be offered through the USPS Retail Van that will be parked in front of the Norfolk Main Post Office

Other mail details provided by USPS in an online statement: