Busch Gardens, Water Country USA offering free admission for kids under 9 until September 9

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Summer’s not over yet!

Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA have teamed up for a pretty cool back to school offer: Free admission for kids ages 3-9 with the purchase of any adult admission until September 9!

To redeem the offer, all you have to do is visit any ticket window and ask for the Kids FREE Ticket. Kids must be accompanied by an adult with an admission product, which includes Membership, Annual Pass, Fun Card, Multi-Day Ticket or Single-Day Ticket.

Admission must be valid for the park you’re visiting. There is a limit of five (5) complimentary child tickets per adult. Tickets must be used on the date of the visit.

Infants ages 0-2 do not require a ticket.

Click here for more information.