PORTSMOUTH, Va. – An accident at Elm Avenue and High Street took a power pole and power lines down Monday morning.

According to a tweet by the Portsmouth Police Department, High Street from Elm Avenue to Chestnut Street will remain closed for several hours in both directions as crews repair a downed pole and power lines.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area or take an alternate route. Police posted signs on the street to indicate the repairs.

No information on injuries was given.