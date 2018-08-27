A new non-profit to help single moms and dads with down payment assistance on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Claudine Ellis from Dream Girls of Real Estate talks about her brand new non profit, Dream DAP, Inc., and the big party planned to kick things off.

Dream DAP, Inc. is a NEW 501(c)3 Non-profit organization (DAP stands for downpayment assistance program). Its mission is to assist single moms and dads with down payment assistance and to create educational awareness about home ownership and wealth building. This year’s goal is to raise $10,000.

To learn more visit Facebook.com/DreamDAP.

Presented by Dream Girls of Real Estate

(757) 809-2525

DreamGirlsRealEstate.com