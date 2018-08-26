Suffolk Police investigate burglary, say suspects drove SUV into local business

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police in Suffolk are investigating a robbery at a local business where they say suspects drove an SUV into a local business building to commit the crime.

According to the Suffolk Police Department, several people were in the dark-colored SUV that was driven through the front doors of CE Tactical in the 1200 block of Holland Road.

Multiple items were stolen from CE Tactical, who said in a Facebook post, the business will be closed for the next few days.

No one was injured in the commercial burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.