Pet rescue holds haircut-a-thon in Virginia Beach to raise money

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Go Rescue Pet Adoption Center hosted a haircut-a-thon Saturday in Virginia Beach.

People could get a haircut with a minimum donation of $10.

No appointments were needed and the hair stylists volunteered to cut hair for people of all ages.

“We get a lot of dogs that are young and friendly but have never been in a home, so we need a facility that is their in-between place,” said Georgia Obenaus, Founder of Go Respect Pet Adoption Center.

100 percent of the proceeds went to the Go Rescue Pet Adoption Center to save dogs’ lives and to help house them before they are adopted.

The Go Rescue Pet Adoption Center is also accepting food, blankets and supplies to help take care of the dogs.