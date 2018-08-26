NBA & NFL Hall of Famers flock to Tony Brothers’ ‘Men For Hope Celebrity Weekend’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - NBA players have used their platform for change in their communities, but they aren't the only members of the basketball fraternity giving back.

Norfolk native Tony Brothers, a longtime NBA official, has made an impact in the Hampton Roads community with his foundation 'Men For Hope'.

The organization was founded to help "support underserved men, organize their community efforts, and work with organizations providing services to single mothers parenting young men."

The latter, is an experience Brothers related to growing up.

"The reason why it's so important to me is because my mom was a single parent," Brothers said. "In my life, I had all of what I needed and most of what I wanted because my mom was really successful."

Now, he's paying it back to the place he calls home.

Tracy McGrady, a Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, and a fan of how Brothers officiated him during his NBA days, praised him for his work in the community.

"When I get the call, and was able to clear my schedule to be here, it was a no-brainer," McGrady said. The seven-time NBA All-Star was in town along with other NFL & NBA Hall of Famers to support the foundation's celebrity weekend, including the Moses Malone Celebrity Golf Classic.

"I do a lot of traveling, so I know the stress that it causes on my wife when I'm gone. To have four kids, I can only imagine somebody doing that every single day. I think it's a beautiful thing what he's doing for these women around here."

To find out more about Men For Hope, click here.