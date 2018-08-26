Happy National Dog Day!

This Sunday is going to the dogs as pet owners everywhere celebrate National Dog Day!

National Dog Day celebrates dogs of all breeds and ages, and is meant to encourage adoption and help the public recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year.

It was founded in 2004 by Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert and Animal Advocate Colleen Page, who is also the founder of National Puppy Day, National Mutt Day and National Cat Day.

National Dog Day was adopted into New York State Legislature in 2013.

Share your dog pictures with us using the “Submit Your Photo” button or submit them to pics@wtkr.com.