Hampton community holds back to school event

HAMPTON, Va. — The Get Empowered Community Development Corporation hosted a back to school event Sunday in Hampton.

It was held at the Boo Williams Sports Complex Sunday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Backpacks were filled with school supplies to give away to students from kindergarten through high school.

“We want to make this event bigger and better every year. this is our third year,” said an organizer with the event.

Last year more than 400 students were given a backpack and 100 students received free haircuts.

The organization was excited to be able to host this event and give to those in the community who will benefit from Sunday’s free activities.