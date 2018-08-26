Food Lion Feeds to honor military families with food giveaway

FORT EUSTIS, Va. – Non-profit Food Lion Feeds and the Virginia Peninsula will honor military families for their service by hosting a back-to-school food and school supply giveaway Monday.

Food Lion Feeds, which is a non-profit hunger relief program supported by Food Lion, will provide 200 military families and their children with food bags and school supplies.

The event will be held at General Stanford Elementary School starting at 10 a.m. Prior to the giveaway, a ceremonial ribbon cutting will be held to celebrate an $80,000 donation to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank for a new food delivery truck.