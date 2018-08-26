× First Warning Forecast: Clear and mild overnight, soaring temperatures Monday

An area of high pressure will dominate our weather over the next couple of days. This will keep us mostly dry, hot and humid. Expect mostly clear skies overnight with lows in the low 70s.

Plenty of sunshine to start the work week, with just a few passing clouds possible. Some patchy fog is possible to start the day. Temperatures will soar to the low 90s. It will feel like the upper 90s though with the humidity. We should see mostly dry conditions, but keeping a slight 5 percent chance for a pop-up shower. That will really be the story through Wednesday.

Even hotter on Tuesday. Temperatures will warm to the low 90s, but it will feel like the triple digits. Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the low 90s and heat index values 100 to 105.

The 90s will carry into Thursday. Most of the day will be dry, so it’s definitely not going to be a washout. There is a cold front that will approach witch will give us the chance for some showers and storms by late night. The frontal system will stall and keep us a bit on the unsettled side with mainly scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Giving it a 40 percent chance on Friday, and a 30 percent chance for both Saturday and Sunday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical cyclone activity is not expected during the next 48 hours

Meteorologist April Loveland

