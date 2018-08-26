Fifth annual Kids Bash gets even more kids moving in largest turnout yet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - With school back in session next week, kids were up and moving in full force at the Virginia Beach field house.

The fifth annual "Kids Bash", powered by fitness group 'Flex 4 Change', had its biggest turnout yet.

In 2017, 525 kids attended the indoor field day. This year, there was "double" that, according to Kids Bash founder Josh Banks. The kids were broken into groups that competed in dodgeball, soccer, football, and other field day activities. "We're just getting kids more active," Banks said.

"As we notice, that's not the trend now. They want to be on the game systems, but to see them out here, having a great time, realizing how much fun they're having, it motivates me to hope for them getting more active throughout the year."