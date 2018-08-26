Chesapeake Police investigate shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are working a shooting that happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials with the Chesapeake Police Department said the shooting was in the 3000 block of Welcome Road.

Police added that the victim, a 20-year-old man, suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his back when a sedan carrying three to four suspects shot at him while he was walking down the road.

The victim is currently at the hospital receiving treatment. The incident is currently under investigation by police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.