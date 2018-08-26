10th annual ‘Opera in the Park’ to be held at Town Point Park

NORFOLK, Va. – Virginia Opera and the Virginia Symphony Orchestra are partnering together for the 10th annual Opera in the Park September 8.

The free event will feature a casual, picnic-style atmosphere, and will include both opera and Broadway music, such as “Una furtiva lagrima” fron Donizetti’s The Elixir of Love and “Put on Your Sunday Clothes” from Herman’s Hello, Dolly.

The concert will be conducted by Virginia Opera’s newly appointed artistic director Adam Turner, who will conduct the Virginia Symphony Orchestra, and will feature some of opera’s rising stars including many participants of the Virginia Opera’s nationally recognized Herndon Foundation Emerging Artists Program.

Additionally, the Virginia Opera Chorus performs annually at Opera in the Park, and will be joined this year with members of the Governor’s School for the Arts Vocal Music Program for one special selection. As well as greatest hits, the program will include highlights from the upcoming 2018-2019 Season.

Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs, picnic supplies, and coolers with non-alcoholic beverages. Local craft beer and Virginia wines will also be available for purchase at the concert, as well as a selection of food truck vendors.

Virginia Opera will also be hosting free drawings for a large selection of prizes, including tickets to Virginia Opera performances and other local arts venues as well as restaurant gift certificates.

Town Point Park will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.